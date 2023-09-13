Abednego Tetteh backtracks on quitting football

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Bechem United striker, Abednego Tetteh, insists he has only stopped playing the Ghana Premier League and not football at large.



Reports went rife that Tetteh, who emerged as the Ghana Premier League top scorer has quit football due to a consistent Black Stars snub and also missing out on the Player of the Season award at the Ghana FA awards.



But Tetteh in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com has denied such a report and has therefore asked the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“I’m even surprised. I never said I have quit football because of Black Stars snub or something. What I said was, I’ve rather stop playing the Ghana Premier League but not football entirely”



“I will entreat the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves. To be honest, I have the chance to renew my contract with Goldstars but I have decided not to play in the GPL because of how I’m being treated” he said.