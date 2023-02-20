Abedi Pele, wife visit Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Ayew Pele and his wife, Maya Ayew have shown support to the family of late Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu.



Following the arrival of the body of the late winger, the Ayew family and their spokesperson, Fiifi Tackie visited the family house of the player to mourn with them.



Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.



The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.



The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.



Earlier on, Andre Dede Ayew issued a statement expressing his deepest condolences to the family and paying tributes to his late national team colleague.



Jordan Ayew also wore a shirt with the inscription "RIP Atsu" to show support to his late friend.



EE/KPE