Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Angela Akua Asante, TITA Productions

Abedi Pele urges aspiring Ghanaian football stars to learn French

play videoAbedi Pele, Anne Sophie Ave, Touch of France winner at the French Embassy

Football legend Abedi Pele has advised young Ghanaian footballers not to

neglect the French language among the assets to acquire in order to excel in

their career.



The Olympique de Marseille hero participated as a guest in the first episode of the newly-released “Touch of France” TV show -- remarkably hosted by France’s

Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Anne Sophie Avé.



On Friday, Abedi attended the

French Embassy-held ceremony which rewarded the winner of the first episode’s

quiz with prizes from sponsor Decathlon.



The 56-year-old reminisced about his college days in the capital of the Northern

Region of Ghana, Tamale. At the time, he failed to take his French teacher’s classes seriously.



The latter had predicted that Abedi Pele’s exceptional football skills would propel him outside his hometown and the entire country.



“I ignored him. I ignored that French teacher and one day, I found myself in France.

The difficulties that I faced the first time… I couldn’t speak French,” Abedi confessed in an exclusive interview with international football journalist, Angela Akua Asante.



“When I got to Paris, I saw the person who was supposed to take me out of the

outskirts of France where I’d start my test. The person came. I hadn’t met him

before. He hadn’t seen me before. The difficulties were all in my face. At that

moment, I remembered the teacher and what he used to tell me.”



The 1993 UEFA Champions League winner went on to reiterate: “I really remembered that studying is so important in life; especially in football which needs communication. You need to interact. You need to talk to your coaches. You

need to talk to your managers. And then, even the contracts: you need to look

through your contracts before you can sign them.



“These were terrible times for me but I was able to come out successfully. Still, it tells us that we must educate our people.”



Referencing his appearance in the first episode of Touch of France, the midfield

maestro concluded on an optimistic note by stating that he is “excited that things like this [Touch of France TV show] are happening between the French Embassy and the Ghanaian communities.”



For more revelations and tips from Abedi Pele watch his appearance in “Touch of

France” Season 1, Episode 1:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.