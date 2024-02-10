Abedi Pele special guest for CAF’s 'AFCON Winning Captains’ Roundtable' event

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele has been designated as a special guest for the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable," set to take place on Saturday in Abidjan.



The event, scheduled as part of the lead-up to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 final match on Sunday between Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria, aims to provide a platform for past tournament-winning captains to share their insights and experiences.



Following the Final Matchday-1 Press conference, the roundtable is anticipated to foster a unique atmosphere for the media in preparation for Sunday's final showdown.



Among the esteemed list of captains attending are notable football figures such as Roger Milla of Cameroon (1988), Gadji Celi of Côte d'Ivoire (1992), Kanu Nwankwo of Nigeria (1994), and others spanning various editions of the tournament.



Abedi Pele, the special guest representing Ghana, adds further prestige to the event with his renowned contributions to African football.



Details of the event are as follows:



- Date: Saturday, 10 February 2024 - Venue: Main Media Centre (Palais de la Culture, Abidjan) - Time: 13:00 - 14:30 - MCs: Mark Gleeson & Katty Toure - Mixed Zone Interviews: 14:30 – 15:00



The "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable" promises to be an insightful gathering, offering a retrospective look at the rich history and significance of the tournament through the eyes of its esteemed participants.



The list of Captains consists of: - 1988: Roger Milla (Cameroon) - 1992: Gadji Celi (Côte d’Ivoire) - 1994: Kanu Nwankwo (Nigeria) - 1996: Neil Tovey (South Africa) & Lucas Radebe (South Africa) - 1998: Hossam Hassan (Egypt) - 2004: Riadh Bouazizi (Tunisia) - 2012: Christopher Katongo (Zambia) - 2013 Joseph Yobo (Nigeria) - 2017: Benjamin Moukandjo (Cameroon) **Special Guest: Abedi Pelé (Ghana)