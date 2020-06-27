Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Abedi Pele's absence cost us the 1992 AFCON - Odartey Lamptey

Former Black Stars midfielder Nii Odartey Lamptey believes that the senior national team would have beaten La Cote d'Ivoire in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations final if Abedi Pele was available.



Ghana was dominant during the tournament which was hosted in Senegal. They however fell short at the final hurdle, losing the trophy to the Ivorians 11-10 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in extra time.



In an interview with Joy FM, he confidently stated that the result would have been different if the talisman was not suspended through accumulated yellow cards.



"I was dying to play with Abedi Pele, he was an African footballer of the Year and was like a genius, we missed him in the 1992 AFCON final and it was a big blow to us if Abedi was part of the squad we would have beaten Ivory Coast and won the trophy," he told Nathaniel Attoh.



Lamptey made 38 appearances for the Black Stars and scored eight goals.

