Abedi Pele reveals why education is important to footballers

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele Ayew has revealed that education is very important in football.



According to the football maestro, players today must be ready to learn new languages and have the ability to read to ensure that they understand what goes on in the locker room.



Speaking in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, Abedi Pele disclosed that he had intentions of furthering his education at college after completing 6th form but football activities made him quit school.



Enumerating one key reason why education was important for footballers, the three-time African Footballer of the year noted that education helped him to read contracts to avoid being cheated by managers and gain the ability to appreciate the game.



“Education is extremely important because today the game is scientific,” Abedi Pele said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “There is tactical movement, before a coach leaves the dressing room, he has to write that tomorrow we have this program and you must be able to read.



"You also have to ensure that the contract that you are going to sign you understand everything there. You have managers but you must be able to understand and debate the managers."



Abedi Pele shared his thoughts in an interview on the Touch of France show where he and Marcel Desailly were guests.



