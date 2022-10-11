Abedi Pele left out of FourFourTwo’s 100 Best Footballers of All Time

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three-time African player of the year, Abedi Pele, has been left out of FourFourTwo’s best hundred players ever to grace the game of football.



Abedi Pele, who conquered the world by winning the UEFA Champions League with Marseille and the AFCON title with the Black Stars, was mysteriously left out of the list put up by the writers of the football magazine FourFourTwo.



Liberia's president, George Weah, who is the only African to have won the World's Best player award, is the only African to make the rich list.



George Weah was named the 97th best player of all time in the list, which was dominated by some iconic footballers.



The football magazine named Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time. The late Diego Maradona came second, with Cristiano Ronaldo 3rd, Pele 4th and Zinedine Zidane 5th.



The likes of Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas, and Ronaldo made up the top 10 list.



George Weah, who was rated above Brazil’s Kaka, was described as a hero who helped many European clubs to win titles.



“So far, Africa’s only Ballon d’Or recipient, George Weah, is now president of Liberia. He’s always led from the front.



“King George was a tornado of a footballer and one of the most thrilling footballers in full pelt ever to play the game. He could take on swathes of defenders and blast past them with an electric pace, while his finishing, technical ability and creativity were all superb.



“He lit up Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, winning titles and plaudits plenty to become one of the most influential and beloved African footballers ever to play the game.



“Career highlight: A fabulous solo goal against Verona in which Weah barely looked like he was breaking a sweat while frolicking through the entire opposition backline. It typified his class, bluster and frightening individual ability: do you know how difficult that was to do in 1990s Italy?”



Watch videos below















JNA/BOG