Abedi Ayew Pele pays glowing tribute to late mentor 'World Pele'

Abedi Ayew Pele and Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a Pele Abedi Ayew Pele and Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a Pele

Ghana’s football icon, Abedi Pele Ayew has eulogized the death of his mentor, Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

The three-time World Cup winner with Brazil died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

Pele is revered globally and widely regarded as the greatest of all time following his trailblazing achievements in the sport.

Abedi Pele Ayew who enjoyed bearing the name of his icon paid a glowing tribute to the legend describing him as the “global icon who symbolised the beautiful game of football’

According to him, his mentor and friend who died at the age of 82 would never be forgotten as the King of football.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his glittering career which spanned two decades. He also scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil.

He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times, his first trophy in 1958, before 1962 and 1970.

Read Abedi Pele Ayew's statement below:

It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of my friend and mentor, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the greatest footballer to ever play the game.

Pele, as he was affectionately known, was a global icon who symbolised the beautiful game of football. He inspired millions of generational kids in his native Brazil and across the globe.

Personally, I was immensely inspired by his greatness, and to be likened to him and bear his iconic name throughout my playing time and beyond, is an absolute privilege and a priceless honour.

Pele is synonymous with football, and football will never forget its king.

Rest well, my mentor!



