Abdul Yusif shines in Estonia's Premium Liiga, earns spot in Team of the Week

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Abdul Yusif has been named in Sofascore's Estonia Premium Liiga team of the week.



Yusif's standout performance in Paide's 3-1 victory over Kuressaare during week 5 secured his place in the prestigious lineup.



The match began on a tense note, with the visitors being awarded an early penalty. However, Ebrima Jarju managed to thwart Märten Pajunurme's attempt. Kuressaare seized the lead in the 11th minute through Artyom Yermachenko's powerful long shot, leaving Jarju helpless.



Paide's equalizer came in the 32nd minute, courtesy of a collaborative effort from Daniel Lutsu and Henrik Ojamaa, with Robi Saarma scoring the goal. The second half saw Paide asserting their dominance, with Ojamaa providing assists for all the goals.



Abdul Razak Yusif capped off a brilliant attack in the 64th minute, further extending Paide's lead. Dimitri Jepihhin sealed the victory with the third goal in the 90 + 5 minute.