Abdul Samed Salis reveals how his mother received news of his World Cup selection

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has revealed how proud his mother was when he was selected for the World Cup in Qatar.



Before the tournament last month, Salis had only featured for Ghana in a friendly against Switzerland.



But the RC Lens star settled in easily and was one of Ghana's stars at the World Cup.



According to the defensive midfielder, his mother who is not a big fan of football was proud to watch him play on the global stage.



“I came back as I was before, I haven't changed," he told la voix du nord.



" It was amazing. I was already very happy when the coach called me. I immediately called my mother, and I told her that I was going to play for the country. I explained to her well, it's like the Essien, the Muntari that we watched on TV when I was little, she understood better and she was very proud, my little brothers aged 15 and 10 too," he added.



"My mother does not know football, she had never seen me play before the World Cup where she saw me on TV. She doesn't have time, she knows I play football, that's all. She was very proud, because the whole family, my neighborhood, everyone shouted and sang my name. They took pictures of me around the neighborhood everywhere," continued the midfielder.



Salis has been a key figure at RC Lens since joining the Red and Bloods from Clermont Foot.