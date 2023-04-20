You are here: HomeSports2023 04 20Article 1752326

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Abdul Salis Samed suspended for three games for tackle on Achraf Hakimi

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has been suspended for three matches in the French Ligue.

This comes after the top midfielder was shown a red card in the match between RC Lens and PSG last Saturday.

In the game that RC Lens lost 3-1, Abdul Salis Samed was given the marching orders for a very bad foul just 19 minutes into the first half.

After reviewing the incident, the French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee has today resolved that the Black Stars midfielder should serve a three-match suspension.

“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” a statement from RC Lens said on Wednesday afternoon.