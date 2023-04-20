Abdul Salis Samed suspended for three games for tackle on Achraf Hakimi

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has been suspended for three matches in the French Ligue.



This comes after the top midfielder was shown a red card in the match between RC Lens and PSG last Saturday.



In the game that RC Lens lost 3-1, Abdul Salis Samed was given the marching orders for a very bad foul just 19 minutes into the first half.



After reviewing the incident, the French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee has today resolved that the Black Stars midfielder should serve a three-match suspension.



“The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture - fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player - Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension,” a statement from RC Lens said on Wednesday afternoon.



