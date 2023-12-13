Abdul Salis Samed plays full throttle to help RC Lens to beat Sevilla 2-1

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed put on an impressive showing on Tuesday night to help RC Lens to brush aside Sevilla in the Uefa Champions League.



The French Ligue 1 side hosted the team from Spain today in the last game of the group stages.



In the Group B encounter, Abdul Salis Samed started the game for the hosts and played every single minute.



The game today was full of action but neither side could get on the scoresheet in the first half.



After recess, RC Lens took the lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of a strike from Przemyslaw Frankowski.



Later in the 79th minute, a penalty kick converted by Sergio Ramos saw Sevilla restore parity to the game.



Although Sevilla would have several chances to score the winning goal, the Spanish outfit squandered the opportunities.



With Angelo Fulgini netting in added time, RC Lens cruised to a delightful 2-1 win with Ghana’s Abdul Salis Samed playing an important role.



RC Lens finished third on the Group B standings as the team missed out on a place in the knockout stage of the Uefa Champions League.



The team will however play in the Europa League Round 32 stage.