Abdul Salam Yakubu suggests how Ghanaian clubs can succeed in CAF competition

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Edubease FC President, Abdul Salam Yakubu has opined that Ghanaian clubs can only succeed in any of Africa’s inter-club competitions with big capital.



The New Edubease bankroller said that the clubs can only make a good impact in CAF competitions with a $3 million investment.



“If a Ghanaian club wants to make an impact in an African competition, you must have at least $3 million," he told Angel FM.



“If you don’t have that money in your accounts, forget it,” Abdul Salam Yakubu said.



No Ghanaian club has reached the knockout stage of any of the CAF inter- club competitions since 2004.



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have failed to go past the third round of the qualifying stages in recent years



EE/KPE