Soccer News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Razak Yusif set to sign for Spanish side Leganes as he begins training

Footballer Abdul Razak Yusif

Ghanaian young striker Abdul Razak Yusif has begun training with Spanish top-flight side CD Leganes, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Yusif arrived in Spain a few days ago and has started training with Leganes as he is expected to sign a contract with the club in the coming days.



The talented player will join the U19 side of Leganes when he completes the move.



The 18-year-old played for Great Olympics in the 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League where he scored twice in 13 matches.



Yusif was a member of the Ghana U20 provisional squad invited by coach Karim Zito ahead of the WAFU-Zone B tournament held in Benin in December 2020.