Abdul Mumin shines as Rayo Vallecano held Barcelona in La Liga

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleiman produced another solid display in La Liga as Rayo Vallecano held Barcelona on Saturday afternoon.



Abdul Mumin lasted 75 minutes and had to be replaced by Senegalese defender Pathe Ciss after suffering an injury.



Before leaving the pitch, the Ghana defender kept the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal quiet as Rayo took a first-half lead.



He had 76% pass accuracy, 3 passes into the final third, 2 blocks and 4 clearances.



Seven minutes after his withdrawal, Barcelona levelled through an own goal from Florian Lejeuene. Unai Lopez opened the scoring for the host in the 39th minute with a fine strike from outside the box.



Rayo Vallecano will hope Abdul Mumin's injury is nothing serious following his outstanding run of form for the Madrid-based club.