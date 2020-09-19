Sports News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Mumin marks debut for Vitoria de Guimaraes in opening day defeat to Belenenses

Ghanaian international, Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian international Abdul Mumin was in action for his Vitoria de Guimaraes outfit on Friday when the team lost 1-0 at home to Belenenses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga



The defender joined the club this summer on a free transfer after partying ways with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland at the end of the 2019/2020 football season.



Having been named in the matchday squad of Vitoria de Guimaraes, Abdul Mumin earned a starting role on the night and had a decent game throughout the 90 minutes.



Unfortunately, a 47th-minute equalizer from Thibang Phete after he was assisted by Ruben Lima handed Belenenses a 1-0 win.



On the Matchday, the Ghanaian trio of Gideon Mensah, Alhassan Wakaso, and Joseph Amoah could not feature for Vitoria de Guimaraes due to various injuries they are carrying.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.