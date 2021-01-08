Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah return to training after passing coronavirus test

Gideon Mensah in training

Vitória de Guimarães returned to training this Tuesday, after the round of tests for the new coronavirus carried out on Monday did not detect any infection, informed the Portuguese Football League club, on the official website.



"Following the information provided last Saturday, Vitória Sport Clube announces that a testing round was carried out this Monday, with all the elements of the squad and the structure affecting the main team being negative to covid-19."



The squad trained by João Henriques and the rest of the Victorian football structure have been in prophylactic isolation since Saturday after six players had obtained positive results in Friday's test round.



The infection cases led the Guimarães to postpone the reception to Nacional, initially scheduled for 3 pm last Sunday, to 8:15 pm on January 21, with the agreement of the emblem of Funchal and the Portuguese Professional Football League.



After the 12th meeting with the Madeirans was postponed, Vitória confirmed that, given the authorization of the health authorities, the squad resumed the "training plan" and began preparing for the visit to the other team in the municipality of Guimarães in I Liga, Moreirense, scheduled for 17h00 on Saturday, counting for the 13th round.



The Minho club has six players infected with the virus responsible for the covid-19 pandemic, after, in December, goalkeeper Nicolas Tiê, defenders Zié Ouattara, Suliman, Jonas Carls, and striker Lyle Foster tested positive for the coronavirus.



The winger Nélson da Luz, in mid-September, and defenders Sacko, Abdul Mumin, and Gideon Mensah, in mid-October, were also infected with the coronavirus, as was the president of Guimarães, Miguel Pinto Lisboa, who tested positive in October.