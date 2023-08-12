Abdul Manaf Umar set to join Nsoatreman FC - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar is set to move to Nsoatreman FC in the ongoing transfer window according to Getsportsgh.com



In August 2022, Manaf left Hearts of Oak and signed a one-year contract with a one-year option with Real Tamale United.



The report adds that negotiations have reached the final stage, and the midfielder might join Nsoatreman FC in the coming days.



His outstanding performance for Real Tamale United in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season captured the attention of Nsoatreman.



Abdul Manaf began his playing career with the Ghana Division Two League's Hearts of Oak youth team Auroras FC.



He was given a promotion by coach Kim Grant in January 2019, before signing his first professional contract with Hearts of Oak for the 2019 GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition. In July 2019, he renewed his contract with the club.



Manaf was released by Hearts of Oak when his contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 football season.