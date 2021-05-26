Abdul Issahaku signs for Nike ahead of imminent Bayer Leverkusen switch

Soccer News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana youth forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has signed a mouth-watering deal with sports kit manufacturing giants Nike.



The highly-rated teen will from now be clothed by the US-based company.



Issahaku disclosed the deal on social media amid reports of a move to German Bundesliga powerhouses Bayer Leverkusen.



He however did not reveal the number of years he signed the dotted line.



Issahaku is on the books of Ghanaian second-tier side Steadfast FC.



The 17-year-old has enjoyed an incredible year, having captained of Ghana's U17 side to clinch the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations in January.



He earned his first call-up for a 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.



Issahaku has also been named in a 30-man squad for Ghana's upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire next month, where he will look to make his debut for the side.



