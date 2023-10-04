Abdul Hayye Yartey shares reasons for withdrawing from CRFA Chairman candidacy

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Abdul Hayye Yartey, a prominent contender for the role of Chairman in the Central Regional Football Association (CRFA), has disclosed his decision to withdraw from the upcoming election.



Yartey, known for his dedication to the development of football in the Central Region, tendered his resignation in a letter to the Electoral Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



In an exclusive interview on Happy FM, Yartey explained, “My decision to resign is political and personal, many are disappointed in my resignation, and I know the people of Central Region deserve better. They know I was the right man to help football in the region develop, and with my reason for resigning being personal, I wouldn’t want to reveal.”



While Yartey has kept the specifics of his personal reasons confidential, it has undoubtedly added an element of mystery to his exit from the electoral process.



The Electoral Committee of the Ghana Football Association has acknowledged and accepted Abdul Yartey’s decision to withdraw from the election. As a result, the elections for the CRFA Chairman position will proceed with Robert Duncan emerging as the sole candidate.



The Central Regional RFA Elective Congress is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Amoanu Royal Hotel in Dunkwa on Offin. This event will mark a crucial moment in the Central Region’s football landscape as the leadership transition takes place.



Simultaneously, other regions across Ghana will also conduct their Elective Congresses, setting the stage for the future direction of football administration throughout the country.