Abdul-Halik Hudu grabs MoTM gong in Hammarby win against Trelleborgs

Soccer News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Budding Ghanaian midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu clinched the Most Valuable Player award during Hammarby IF 3-2 win against Trelleborgs in the Swedish Cup.



Hammarby did just enough to grab a ticket to the semifinal round of the Swedish Cup on Thursday.



The Bajen claimed the victory thanks to goals from Jeppe Andersen, Gustav Ludwigson and David Accam, with Petar Petrovic and Dzenis Kozica getting the consolation goals for Trelleborgs.



The sweet victory was made possible by petit midfielder Abdul-Halik Hudu.



Hudu was the star man for Stefan Billborn’s men as they defeated their opponents to book a place in the semifinal stage.



The 21-year-old was deservedly named the Man-of-the-Match following all-round display.



The former Inter Allies star enjoyed a successful loan stint at Sundsvall last term.



He is expected to play a key role for the Tele2 Arena lads in the forthcoming Swedish campaign.