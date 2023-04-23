Abdul Gazale announces 20-man Asante Kotoko squad for crucial encounter with Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 23 April 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale has announced a 20-man squad for their matchday 27 crucial encounter against Aduana Stars.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the league leaders on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.
Kotoko who are the defending champions have been poor in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign.
Following the 3-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea, the Reds sit 6th on the league log with 39 points.
Gazale will hope his side avoids another defeat to keep defending their title hope intact.
Richard Boadu Agadas, who missed the game against Chelsea returns to the squad with Richard Notey still out.
Isaac Oppong and Andrews Appau are also still out of the squad.
See the squad below:
Frederick Asare
Danlad Ibrahim
Augustine Agyapong
Ernest Osei-Poku
Mohammed Sheriff
Mohammed Alhassan
Maxwell Agyemang
Yusif Mubarik
Richard Boadu Agadas
Rocky Dwamena
Shadrack Addo
Enoch Morrison
John Tedeku
Charles Owusu
Richmond Lamptey
Steven Mukwala
Eric Zeze
Georges Mfegue
Sarfo Taylor
Dickson Afoakwa
