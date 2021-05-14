Abdul Ganiyu praises Mariano Barreto for his superior managerial skills

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Abdul Ganiyu, has praised his coach, Mariano Barreto, for his outstanding managerial skills, labeling him as a manager and not a coach.



Barreto arrived at Kotoko in March taking over from Abdulai Gazelle and Johnson Smith who served as head coaches of the club at different points in the season following the departure of Maxwell Konadu.



The former Black Stars manager has quickly put his stamp on the team leading them to the summit of the Ghana Premier table and going four points clear of second-placed side Accra Hearts of Oak.



Speaking on the impact that Barreto has had on the team since his arrival, Ganiyu said: “Coach Baretto is a manager, not a coach. He understands our individual capabilities and makes it easier for players to understand what he wants.”



Asante Kotoko defeated Ebusua Dwarfs in week 24 of the Ghana Premier League and will be hoping to continue their winning run when they play against Liberty Professionals this weekend.