Abdul Fatawu Issahaku thrilled with Leicester City’s 'great win' over Watford

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his excitement after helping Leicester City to claim a 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday in the English Championship.



The 19-year-old provided an assist as the Foxes continue to put themselves in a favourable position to secure a quick return to the Premier League next season.



Fatawu took to Instagram after the game to thank God for the victory. “Alhamdulillah, great win lads ????????lovely support from the fans as always we keep going ????????????????????????????????.”



Fatawu Issahaku started the game at Vicarage Road and lasted 83 minutes.



Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira each scored to lead the Foxes to a convincing victory.



Zambian international Patson Daka started the scoring by converting a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner in the 11th minute.



In the 55th minute, Ricardo Pereira's right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner gave the away side their second goal. Ricardo Pereira's goal was assisted by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis pulled one back for Watford in the 63rd minute.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 25 appearances, scored two, and assisted nine goals in the Championship this season