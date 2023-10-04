Abdul Fatawu Hamidu retains spot in Black Stars 23-man squad for US, Mexico friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Medeama SC defender, Abdul Fatawu Hamid received his second call-up to the Black Stars squad in preparation for the upcoming friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America slated for Thursday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 18 respectively.



In September, Hamid, together with fellow Medeama teammate Jonathan Sowah, were handed their debut call-up and the duo played a part for the Black Stars AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and the victory over Liberia in a friendly.



However, on Wednesday, October, 4, Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton announced his 23-man squad for the international friendlies in October which has Hamid as the only local player.



The Black Stars will square off with Mexico at the Bank of America in Charlotte on Thursday, October 15 and on Sunday, October 18 against Mexico.



Hughton is keen on using these games to prepare the team for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.



Abdul Fatawu Hamid featured for Medeama SC when they defeated Guinea giants, AC Horoya to book their place in the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League for the first time.





