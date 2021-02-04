Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Basit Khalid marks Esperance debut in Tunisian Ligue 1 win

Ghanaian striker, Abdul Basit Khalid

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid made his Esperance debut on Wednesday in the their 1-0 win over Bizertin.



The 24-year-old was introduced after 67 minutes at the Stade Olympique d'El Menzah in Tunis.



Khalid joined the Blood and Gold from Macedonian top-flight side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.



In Macedonia, he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 14 matches in the 2020/2021 season.



He has previously played for FK Teuta in Albania and also FC Prishtina in Kosovo.