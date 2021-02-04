You are here: HomeSports2021 02 04Article 1171348

Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Basit Khalid marks Esperance debut in Tunisian Ligue 1 win

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian striker, Abdul Basit Khalid Ghanaian striker, Abdul Basit Khalid

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid made his Esperance debut on Wednesday in the their 1-0 win over Bizertin.

The 24-year-old was introduced after 67 minutes at the Stade Olympique d'El Menzah in Tunis.

Khalid joined the Blood and Gold from Macedonian top-flight side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.

In Macedonia, he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 14 matches in the 2020/2021 season.

He has previously played for FK Teuta in Albania and also FC Prishtina in Kosovo.

Join our Newsletter