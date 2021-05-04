Abdul-Aziz Yakubu secures Portuguese top division promotion with Estoril Praia

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu secures promotion to the Portuguese top-flight with Estoril Praia sealing a top-two spot in the Liga Portugal 2 on Sunday.



Estoril held FC Penafiel to a scoreless draw at the Estádio Municipal 25 de Abril to seal the qualification with three matches left to end the season.



Estoril tops the league standings with 66 points from 31 games.



They will win the second-tier championship with at least one win from the last three matches.



Yakubu played a pivotal role to ensure that the Canaries are back to the Portuguese Primera Liga three years after being relegated.



The 22-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in 26 appearances and has also provided two assists in the process.



He is only three goals shy of the league's top scorer who has 15 goals.