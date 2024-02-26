Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores twice to secure point for Rio Ave against Sporting CP

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored two penalties as his side Rio Ave drew 3-3 against Sporting CP in the Portuguese league on Sunday night.



The 25-year-old now has 4 goals in eight games for Rio Ave since his return from the loan at Wuhan Three Towns.



Úmaro Embaló gave Rio Ave the lead in the 3rd minute with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fábio Ronaldo following a fast break.



Morten Hjulmand pulled the equaliser for Sporting in the 9th minute with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.



With a minute to the end of the first half, Viktor Gyökeres gave Sporting Lisbon the lead with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.



Rio Ave went into the break level after Abdul-Aziz Yakubu converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner in the fourth minute of added time.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu gave Rio Ave the lead after converting another penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner.



Sebastián Coates pulled level for Sporting Lisbon with a header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hidemasa Morita with a cross.