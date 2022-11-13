Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores sublime goal for Rio Ave against Arouca

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu gave Rio Ave a narrow victory on the road against Arouca FC on Saturday by scoring his sixth Liga Portugal goal.



The former Estoril striker scored the game's only goal to give the away team a 1-0 victory over their opponents in Portugal's first division and take all three points.



Despite both sides having excellent opportunities to score goals in the first half, the game's first 45 minutes finished scoreless.



The visitors were given a penalty kick at the hour mark, which the striker skillfully scored to give Rio Ave a 1-0 lead with 30 minutes remaining.



Four minutes later, Rio Ave was given another penalty kick; this time, Yakubu's compatriot Emmanuel Boateng took the shot, but the hosts' goalkeeper saved it.



The visitors won 1-0 to take all three points and climb up the league standings with 18 points from 13 games.



The Ghanaian striker, 24, has six goals and three assists in 12 matches in Portugal's top division.