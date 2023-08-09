Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores in Wuhan Three Towns win against Henan FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns' 4-2 win against Henan FC in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday afternoon at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Wuhan Three Towns one win, Henan FC one win, and one draw.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game and lasted 58 minutes. Henan FC enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the 90 minutes.



Nicolae Stanciu's right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner gave Wuhan Three Towns the lead in the 12th minute. Nicolae Stanciu's goal was assisted by He Chao.



Zhong Yihao of Henan left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner made it 1-1 in the 54th minute. Yihao's goal was assisted by Huang Zichang.



In the 56th minute, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored to restore Wuhan's lead.



Wuhan's lead did not last long, Djordje Denic of Henan scored to make it 2-2. Djordje Denic's goal was assisted by Adrian Mierzejewski.



Marcão scored twice in the 78th and 85th minute to ensure Wuhan took all three points.