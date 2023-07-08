Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores for Wuhan Three Towns against Changchun Yatai

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 2-2 draw with Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League on Saturday afternoon at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Wuhan Three Towns one win, Changchun Yatai one win, and no draws.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game and lasted the entire 90 minutes. Wuhan Three Towns enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the 90 minutes.



Davidson converted the penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner to give Wuhan Three Towns the lead in the 68th minute.



In the 71st minute, Wang Jinxian equalized for Changchun Yatai. His left-footed shot from the centre of the box landed in the centre of the goal. Wang Jinxian's goal was assisted by Cui Qi.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.



The former Estoril striker has scored four goals in his last three games.