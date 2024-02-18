Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores for Rio Ave against Famalicão

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored for Rio Ave in their Portuguese top flight league game against FC Famalicão.



The 25-year-old converted a penalty very early in the game to score the consolation for his team in a 2-1 defeat on Friday night.



This was his first goal for Rio Ave since his return from the Wuhan Three Towns loan in the Chinese Super League.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu gave Rio Ave the lead when he converted a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.



Rio Ave’s lead didn’t last as Jhonder Cádiz restored FC Famalicão’s lead with a header from very close range to the top left corner.



Jhonder Cádiz scored the winner for FC Famalicão after the hour mark with another header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. The winner was assisted by Sorriso with a cross.



Since his return from the loan, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has scored two goals in six matches in the Portuguese league.