Abdul Aziz Yakubu scores as Wuhan Three Towns suffer defeat to Shandong Taishan

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Ghana's Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns' 2-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League on Friday afternoon at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Shandong Taishan two wins, Wuhan Three Towns one win, and three draws. Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes.



Wuhan Three Towns enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the 90 minutes. Former Manchester United midfielder Fellaini scored in the 49th minute for the home side.



Jadson added Shandong's second goal in the 84th minute. Abdul-Aziz Yakubu pulled one back with a right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation in added time.



After today's victory, Wuhan Three Towns is 7th on the league table with 42 points after 27 games while Shandong Taishan is 2nd with 51 points.



Wuhan Three Towns will play Dalian Professional FC in their next league game.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





