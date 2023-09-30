Abdul Aziz Yakubu nets 13th league goal as Wuhan Three Towns suffer defeat at Shandong Taishan

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Aziz Yakubu continued with his red-hot form in the Chinese Super League after scoring his thirteenth league goal in Wuhan Three Lions clash with Shandong Taishan.



The on-loan Rio Ave player netted late in the game to grab a consolation for the champions in the 2-1 defeat at the Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.



Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini opened the scoring for the host five minutes after the break before Jadson doubled the lead with six minutes remaining.



Yakubu scored in the final minute but it was too late to start a comeback for the visitors.



The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 20 league games since moving to China. Yakubu also has two goals in the Chinese FA Cup to add to his debut strike in the Super Cup.



Wuhan Three Lions have the option of making the move a permanent one at the end of the loan spell.