Abdul Aziz Yakubu earns spot in Chinese Super League team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has been named in Sofascores's Chinese Super League team of the week for his outstanding performance for Wuhan Three Towns FC against Shenzhen.



Aziz Yakubu registered a hat trick against Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League on Monday, June 3 at the Shenzhen Bao'an Stadium.



He was handed a starting berth but was replaced by Ademilson in the 67th minute.



Fellow compatriot Frank Acheampong's header from very close range to the center of the goal gave Shenzhen the lead in the 26th minute.



In the 36th minute, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu equalized for Wuhan Three Towns. His left-footed shot from outside the box landed in the bottom left corner of the net. Yakubu's goal was assisted by Xie Pengfei.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored his second goal from close range in the 61st minute. His goal was assisted by Yan Dinghao with a headed pass.



Yakubu scored the third goal in the 63rd minute from a Nicolae Stanciu pass.



The former Charity Stars product has scored five goals in his last three games.



