Soccer News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Aziz Yakubu: Estoril ace named Player of the Month for November

Ghanaian Forward, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has been named the best player in the Portuguese second-tier for the month of November.



With three matches played last month, the 22-year-old scored three goals and that was the hat-trick against Cova da Piedade.



Yakubu won 17.68% of the total votes cast to beat Abel Camará of CD Mafra (14.56%) and -Academica's Fabiano Souza (10.11%).



He ended the month as top scorer in the Segunda Liga with seven goals in 10 matches.



On Sunday, he missed the opportunity of increasing his tally after missing a penalty in their 1-0 win at Vilafranquense.

