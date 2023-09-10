Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen makes long-awaited return to action

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak's midfield dynamo, Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen, has marked a triumphant return to the pitch after enduring over a year-long hiatus due to injury.



Nurudeen hadn't graced the field for the Phobians since May 2022, hampered by a persistent thigh injury.



To address the issue, the determined midfielder underwent successful surgery in South Africa in October 2022.



Following an extensive rehabilitation process, the former Black Meteors midfielder has now fully recovered from his injury and resumed team training last month.



On Friday, in a friendly match against his former team Vision FC at the All Nations Park in Koforidua, Aziz made his eagerly anticipated comeback, making an immediate impact after coming off the bench.



His contribution played a pivotal role in the Phobians securing a convincing 3-1 victory.



Before his injury, Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen had been a linchpin in the Hearts of Oak midfield, instrumental in the team's triumphs in both the 2022 President Cup and FA Cup.



With his tenacity and skillset back in action, the hardworking midfielder is poised to play a central role for Hearts of Oak in the upcoming season.