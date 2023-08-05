You are here: HomeSports2023 08 05Article 1819025

Abdul Aziz Nurudeen arrives at Hearts Oak camp for pre-season after long injury lay-off

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has joined his teammates for training almost a year after being sidelined with an injury.

The combative midfielder suffered a serious injury that kept him throughout the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Abdul Nurudeen was flown to South Africa for surgery in September 2022 and after a long rehabilitation period, the former Vision FC skipper has resumed preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

He was given a warm welcome by the technical team and interacted with his teammates.

Following his return, much will be expected from Nurudeen when the Phobians begin their 2023/23 campaign with a trip to Tamale to lock horns with Real Tamale United on Saturday, September 16, 2023.


