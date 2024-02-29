Abdul Aziz Issah is the 'darling boy of Africa'- Dreams FC Coach

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has labelled his youngster Abdul Aziz Issahaku as 'the darling boy of Africa.'



The 19-year-old has been in phenomenal form for the FA Cup holders. After helping them to win the title last season, Aziz is now the top scorer in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Aziz has three goals and two assists in five group games, with Dreams FC also top of Group C of the second-tier club competition in Africa.



“Aziz is a player every opposition coach will strategise for. I am also trying to help him to come out with what he has.



He is the darling boy of Africa. When I tell you those who are coming for him, you will be surprised.



In the Ghana Premier League, Abdul Aziz Issah has featured in 15 games and scored six times.