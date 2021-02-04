Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Abdallah Basit starts training with Pescara teammates

Ghana international Abdallah Basit

Ghanaian international Abdallah Basit has commenced training with his new teammates at Pescara Calcio.



The youngster joined the Italian Serie B outfit on loan for the rest of the season from Serie A side Benevento before the closure of the January transfer window.



The player who spent his early days as a footballer at the youth teams of Carpi and Napoli has been signed by Pescara to bolster their squad.



After settling in, Abdallah Basit has started training and will hope to make the matchday squad of the team in their next match.



The Serie B side will on Saturday, February 6, 2021, take on Reggina in a tough clash of the ongoing campaign.



Basit already looks good in training and will be assessed in the next training session of the team before the matchday.



At Pescara Calcio, the Ghanaian has been handed the Number 20 jersey.