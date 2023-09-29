Abandon presidential ambition – Neil Armstrong tells George Afriyie

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has urged that George Afriyie drop his attempt to run for the presidency of the association in the upcoming election.



George Afriyie has been disqualified from contesting for the seat. In reaction, he has petitioned the Court of Arbitration of Sports to contest his disqualification.



But Neil Armstrong shares that the Liberty Professionals CEO should abandon his ambitions because pivotal football administrators support incumbent Kurt Okraku.



“I would have told him [George Afriyie not to pursue this case further],” he told JoyNews.



“Look at the number of endorsements we have seen. Are we to disbelieve the likes of Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, Amarkai Amarteifio, Moses Armah Parker, and some of these persons, in the last elections 2019, everybody in our football knows where some of them stood in terms of who they were backing.



“Yet these persons have come forward and said 'we are not saying our football is perfect; there is so much more work to do, but given the signals that we've seen of these four years of Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, we think he is laying a good foundation,” he noted.



At the moment, the GFA elections have been delayed following the FA's dispute with King Faisal who has summoned the body for wanting to hold presidential elections before electing new Executive Council members.



The court has rescheduled the hearing to Thursday, October 12, 2023. The adjournment has caused the GFA to postpone their election from October 5, 2023, to October 15.



