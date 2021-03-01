Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abalora wins Man of The Match award in Super Clash

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League derby.



The Ghana international produced four quality saves including a second-half penalty which he caused himself.



Abalora was the reason why Kotoko earned one point from the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the first half, he stopped goal-bound efforts from Kojo Obeng Junior and Patrick Razak.



Abalora committed a blunder inside his area by fouling Isaac Mensah for a penalty but the former Azam No.1 saved the resultant spot-kick