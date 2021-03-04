Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu’s incredible numbers against top three sides in Holland

Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu loves the big games in the Dutch Eredivisie after another outstanding performance for AZ Alkmaar against Feyenoord.



The striker bagged a hat-trick as the 2009 champions beat Feyenoord 4-2 on Sunday.



The 20-year-old has impressed against big teams despite enduring a difficult campaign this season.



Boadu has scored ten times in eleven games against the traditional big three in Holland. The player who recently celebrated his birthday has been the go-to-man for AZ in matches against Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.



The hat-trick over the weekend has increased his tally for the season to 11 goals in 22 matches, sparking AZ to another title fight.



Last season before the halting of the campaign, he was the top goalscorer with 14 goals from 24 matches.



AZ Alkmaar lies 3rd on the table, just eight points adrift if leaders Ajax Amsterdam with ten matches remaining.