Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu back on the radar of Liverpool

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu is back on the radar of English champions Liverpool.

The Reds are set to make a move for the AZ Alkmaar forward following the drop-in form from the club's revered front three.

Liverpool has lost six home games in a row and has struggled to score goals since the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Boadu was first spotted by the European giants last season before the Dutch Eredivisie was abruptly ended following the outbreak of COVID-19. He scored 14 goals in 24 matches and was leading the scorers' chart.

However, the 20-year-old has had a slow start to the 2020/21 season even though he recently found his goalscoring boots.

There are reports Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are considering moves away from Liverpool, leaving the Reds in dire need of a new set of strikers.

Myron Boadu was named Player for the Month of February after bagging five goals in four matches.

