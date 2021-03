Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

AS Roma sign 18-year-Old Ghanaian striker

Felix Afena-Gyan has joined AS Roma

AS Roma have signed Ghanaian teenager Felix Afena-Gyan on a long term daal.



The Italian giants announce the acquisition of the 18-year-old on Saturday.



Afena-Gyan joins the Serie A side from Ghanaian lower-tier side EurAfrica Football Club in Accra.



He will first join the Club’s development squad and hope to get a chance with the senior team.





