AS Monaco have a young team with great qualities - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu expressed his admiration for AS Monaco's talented young team and their potential for success after joining the club.



Mohammed Salisu shared his thoughts during his inaugural press conference as a player for the French club.



Salisu in his statement noted the competitive nature of the French Ligue 1 and also highlighted the remarkable quality and potential of his new club's young roster.



“Here there are a lot of young talents, very good players. I’m at a new club and AS Monaco is my priority. We have a very good young team, with great qualities. So I think we have the ingredients to progress, to achieve better results than last year and achieve our goals together” he said according to AS Monaco.



AS Monaco, the 2017 Ligue 1 champions, secured a sixth-place finish last season.



Salisu spent three seasons at Southampton, having initially transferred from Spanish club Real Valladolid.



His recent move to AS Monaco was sealed with a transfer fee of 15 million euros.



