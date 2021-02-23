Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

AP LOTOS Gdansk president confident Priscilla Hagan will help club

Priscilla Hagan has joined AP Gdansk

The President of AP LOTOS Gdansk, Tomasz Boche?ski says he is confident Ghanaian forward Priscilla Hagan will help the team massively with her quality.



The 24-year-old joined the Polish Ekstraliga club earlier this year having ended her stay at ROW Rybnik.



As the team prepares for the upcoming season at their training camp located in Tuchola, Priscilla Hagan has caught the eye of the club’s president.



According to Tomasz Boche?ski, he is optimistic the Ghanaian attacker will add to the forward line of the team to help them achieve their goals.



“Priscilla came to Gda?sk at the beginning of January, so she already had some time to acclimatize, but we realize that in her case this period may be a bit different than in the case of the Polish players,” the AP LOTOS Gdansk president said.



Tomasz Boche?ski continued, “That is why all club employees try to do everything to make her feel as good as possible in Gda?sk. I am also glad that the other players received her warmly. I believe Priscilla will bring a lot to the team's offensive performance.



In the past, the Ghanaian striker has played for clubs including Lokomotiva Brno Horní Heršpic, FCU Olimpia Cluj, and Konak Belediyespor.