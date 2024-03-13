ANC commends Nigerian athletes for incredible performance at ongoing African Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Chief Bayo Albert Asaolu, the President of All Nigeria Community (Ghana Chapter) has congratulated the Nigerian athletes who have won medals so far at the ongoing All African Games in Accra, Ghana.



Asaolu said the athletes have made the nation proud in their various disciplines as he believed the nation will scoop more medals.



The ANC President in a statement through his Media Adviser, Moses Owopade and addressed to MyNigeria.com said he has personally watched the representatives from Nigeria and has been impressed with their efforts so far.



He commended the technical teams for the discipline exhibited by the athletes.



"I watched our boys and girls showing serious commitment at all their events, even those who could not win medals gave a good account of themselves, as we all know, this is our Olympic Games in Africa. I am truly impressed with the performances of our sportsmen and women," he said in the statement.



He charged the athletes not to relent in their efforts and urged them to win more medals for the nation. He assured the athletes of the continuous support of the Nigerian community in Ghana.



The ANC leader also commended Ghana for the standard of the facilities and organization which he has rated as excellent. "I live in Accra here, I couldn't imagine the edifice that has been put up at the University of Ghana Stadium. Ghana is indeed prepared," Chief Asaolu said.



He concluded by encouraging Africans to use the event to foster strong relationships among the member states as he called on the African Union (AU) to learn from this and build on the unity that the games have offered.



Egypt is the clear medal leader with a total of 94 medals, while Nigeria ranks second on the table with a total of 48 medals



Algeria has a total of 66 medals, South Africa has so far scooped 66 medals and Mauritius has only 9 medals.



At the last edition in Rabat, Morocco, four years ago, the Egyptians led the way with 260 medals and 94 gold medals, more than twice as many as the second nation, Nigeria, with 46 gold medals.