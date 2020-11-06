Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: 3 News

AFCON qualifiers to be played behind closed doors

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

All qualifying games of the 2021 AFCON are set to be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, CAF has decided.



The qualifiers were halted after two games due to the outbreak of the pandemic and is set to resume but behind closed doors.



The decision was taken by CAF when they met in a videoconference with the various National Security Officers of all Associations earlier this week.



“The Confederation of Africa Football brought together, on November 4, 2020 by videoconference, the National Safety and Security officers of the member associations to inform them and train them on the new safety and security protocol imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and to supervise the resumption of qualifying matches for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameron 2021” part of statement from CAF reads.



Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12. The decision means the game will be played behind closed doors under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.