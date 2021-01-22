AFCON U20 draw: Ghana to know group opponents on January 25

Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
The Black Satellites will know of their group opponents on 25 January when the draw for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is held by the organizers of the competition.
Ghana defeated Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations held in Togo to qualify for the youth tournament.
Ghana as winners of the WAFU Zone B have been placed in Pot I and will be seeded in a group.
Host nation Mauritania and Burkina Faso are the other teams alongside Ghana in Pot I.
The other teams to be seeded for the draw are Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gambia, Morocco, Nambia, Mozambique, Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda.
Below are teams to be seeded in the various groups
Pot I: Mauritania, Ghana, Burkina Faso
Pot II: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gambia
Pot III: Morocco, Namibia, Mozambique
Pot IV: Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda
The tournament kicks off from 14 February to 4 March 2020 in Mauritania